Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of PRTK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 218,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,154. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 686,619 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,112,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

