Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. UBS Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.53. 2,280,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

