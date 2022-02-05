Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $544.27 Million

Brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report $544.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.69 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $476.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,956,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 199,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

VNTR stock remained flat at $$2.50 during trading on Friday. 106,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,996. Venator Materials has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.