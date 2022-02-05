Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

