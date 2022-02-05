Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.01. Coeur Mining reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 3,024,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,349. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.70.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.