Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.28 Million

Analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $224.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $237.15 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $178.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $812.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.40 million to $837.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $951.02 million, with estimates ranging from $840.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after acquiring an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

