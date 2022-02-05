Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.22. Insulet posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 215.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $243.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -541.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day moving average of $280.51. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

