Brokerages Expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other IronNet news, Director Michael J. Rogers purchased 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $992,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,100 shares of company stock worth $2,167,192.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,334,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IronNet stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 810,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,784. IronNet has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

