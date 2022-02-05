Brokerages Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 9.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Kemper by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kemper by 1,939.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 143,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.69. 295,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,629. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. Kemper has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

