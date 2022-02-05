Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT at €67.29

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.26 ($75.57).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FME. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($95.39) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

FME stock opened at €60.76 ($68.27) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($79.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

