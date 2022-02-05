Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $59.33

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.