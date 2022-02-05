Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price at $15.29

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.
RWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.
RWAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,133. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14.
In other Runway Growth Finance news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 352,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,916.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
