Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price at $15.29

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

RWAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,133. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 352,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,916.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

