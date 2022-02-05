Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) PT at C$57.57

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSU. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cormark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$45,550.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

Shares of TSU stock traded up C$1.13 on Friday, reaching C$43.93. 222,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,294. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.81. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$23.46 and a 1 year high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$91.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

