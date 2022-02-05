Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $67.00

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Viasat alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,793,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Viasat has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.