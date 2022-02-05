Brokers Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $19.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.38. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.92.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.75. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $28,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

