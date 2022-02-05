Brokers Offer Predictions for SM Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

SM stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,265.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 126,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 333,482 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

