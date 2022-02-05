Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP) Earns Outperfrom Under Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

