Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $36.53 million and approximately $96,850.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00400538 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

