Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.44 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.06 ($0.04). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04), with a volume of 24,509 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.43. The stock has a market cap of £7.57 million and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading. It holds working interests in two license areas, including Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

