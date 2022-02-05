Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,981 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 139,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $27.14 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

