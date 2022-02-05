Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $1.30 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,116,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,013,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $110.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

