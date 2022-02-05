Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

