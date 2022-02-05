Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 400 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $298.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.50. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $328.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

