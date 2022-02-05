Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 968,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 459,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TME. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

