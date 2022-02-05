Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.25

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as high as C$5.68. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 9,905 shares changing hands.

CFW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Calfrac Well Services to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

