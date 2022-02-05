Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report sales of $42.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $42.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $178.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.80 million to $183.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $195.87 million, with estimates ranging from $190.31 million to $204.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.