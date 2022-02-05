Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $360.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $420.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.30. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

