Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$388.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$5.90 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.54.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

