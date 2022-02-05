Capital One Financial Weighs in on Denbury Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Denbury in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million.

DEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.97.

Denbury stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. Denbury has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 3.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $3,768,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

