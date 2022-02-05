Capital Properties, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:CPTP opened at $12.80 on Friday. Capital Properties has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital Properties had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Capital Properties, Inc engages in the provision of real estate management. It focuses on leasing its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company was founded by Robert H. Eder in 1983 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

