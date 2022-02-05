Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Michel Philipp Cole Purchases 3,375 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

