Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRI. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.