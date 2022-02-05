Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.96. 2,935,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,801. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

