Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CSII stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 1,055,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,652. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.00 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

