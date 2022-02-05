Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $382,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CDLX stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

