CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Yann Bruno Gellot Sells 1,567 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarGurus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $46,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $18,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

