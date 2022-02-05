Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) rose 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44. Approximately 791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

CWQXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castellum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

