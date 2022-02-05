Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 40.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 91.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 76,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after buying an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,360,000 after purchasing an additional 339,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 65.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

