CCC Intelligent Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,797 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 932% compared to the typical daily volume of 465 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CCCS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.03. 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

