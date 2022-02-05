CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. CDK Global updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Get CDK Global alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.