Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.