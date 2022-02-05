Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 85.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.79 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

