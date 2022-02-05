Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 180 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

