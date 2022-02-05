Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 62.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $17,094,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.