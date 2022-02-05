Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 436.3% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,631 shares during the period.

BATS IGHG opened at $72.99 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00.

