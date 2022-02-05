Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

