CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
CEU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.85 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.24.
Shares of CEU opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.68. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$2.53.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
