CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CEU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.85 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.24.

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.68. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$2.53.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

