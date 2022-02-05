CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.47 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $13.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.45.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $75.06 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,100 shares of company stock worth $13,105,784. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.