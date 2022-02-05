Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.26. 1,342,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,928. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.09. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

