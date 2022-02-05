Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Chegg by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 155,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 105,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

